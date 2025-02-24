Why Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Investors might want to bet on Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Krystal Biotech, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $1.52 per share, which is a change of +4966.67% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Krystal Biotech has increased 21.2% over the last 30 days, as one estimate has gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $6.64 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +121.33%.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, four estimates have moved up for Krystal Biotech versus one negative revision. This has pushed the consensus estimate 10.69% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Krystal Biotech currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on Krystal Biotech because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 21.4% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

