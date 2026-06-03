Why Is Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Up 3% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS). Shares have added about 3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Krystal Biotech due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

KRYS Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Pipeline in Focus

Krystal Biotech reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45. The reported EPS was up from $1.20 in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $116.4 million rose 32% year over year in the reported quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $112 million. Revenues came in solely from Vyjuvek sales.

KRYS’ Q1 Results in Detail

The top line comprises product revenues from Krystal’s only marketed drug, Vyjuvek.



Krystalgenerated $116.4 million in product revenues from Vyjuvek, up from $88.2 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by strong patient uptake.



The gross margin in the reported quarter was 95%.



Research and development (R&D) expenses were approximately $15.3 million, including stock-based compensation, up 7.5% year over year. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses totaled approximately $41 million, including stock-based compensation, up 25.6% from the year-ago level. This increase was primarily due to increased headcount, legal and consulting services, and marketing costs to support the global launches of Vyjuvek.



As of March 31, 2026, cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled approximately $1 billion compared with $955.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

2026 Guidance of KRYS

Krystal Biotech reiterated its non-GAAP combined R&D and SG&A expense guidance of $175 million to $195 million for full-year 2026.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a flat trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 12.23% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Krystal Biotech has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Krystal Biotech has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.