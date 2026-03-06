Why Kroger Stock Could Keep Climbing Even After Record Highs

Kroger’s (NYSE: KR) uptrend is set to continue as its high-quality operations expand, generating ample free cash flow and returning capital to investors. Capital return in 2025 included an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) authorization in addition to a standard $2 billion authorization, which reduced the share count by more than an 8.5% average for the year. That’s a lot of shareholder leverage.

The pace of buybacks will slow in fiscal year 2026, but should remain robust. The slowdown is primarily due to a one-time cash buildup ahead of an unsuccessful buyout attempt. Although unsuccessful, the acquisition attempt has left the business cash-rich.

The takeaway in 2026 is that Kroger's balance sheet is as healthy as ever, well-capitalized, and cash flow suggests the reduced buyback pace is oh-so-sustainable.

At $2 billion, the current authorization is only 70% of the free cash flow guidance, leaving plenty of cash flow for dividends.

As it stands, the $2 billion equates to approximately 4.65% of the market cap as of early March, and buybacks are likely to continue in subsequent years. Until then, the dividend is also substantial, yielding about 2% with shares near record highs, and expected to grow annually. Not only does corporate growth support the distribution growth outlook, but so too do the buybacks.

By reducing the count aggressively, the company can sustain low single-digit per-share increases without increasing the amount it’s actually paying out. In this environment, Kroger can sustain annual distribution increases indefinitely, and it has already done so for 20 years. The company is on track to be included in the Dividend Aristocrats by early next decade and has the capacity to reach Dividend King status in time.

Kroger: Mixed Results and Guidance Offset by Margin Strength and Capital Return

Kroger had a solid quarter, with revenue up 1.3% despite the impact of lower fuel prices. The top line missed the consensus estimate by a slim margin, impacting price action, but the miss was quickly overlooked. Internals, including the 2.1% ex-fuel growth and 2.4% comp, along with the 20% eCommerce growth and margin strength, quickly grabbed investors' attention.

The retail company widened its gross margin due to several quality-related factors, offset by an increase in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses. The takeaway is that operating margins widened slightly, driving an accelerated bottom-line growth amplified by share buybacks. The $1.28 in adjusted earnings per share not only outpaced the consensus by 8 cents, or 665 basis points, but also rose more than 12% year-over-year (YOY), outpacing revenue growth by a wide margin.

Looking forward, guidance expects more of the same in 2026. The company forecasts revenue slightly below consensus, but offsets the weakness with margin strength. The earnings forecast was above the consensus and likely to be cautious.

Analyst Response Is Mixed: Cautious Near-Term Versus Long-Term Outlook

Analysts responded with mixed reactions to Kroger’s release. While no revisions were logged in the hours following the report, numerous commentaries focused on the conservative guidance, highlighting the cautious tone that entered the sentiment trend this year.

One analyst downgrade and price target reduction was tracked in late February. The price target was $68, well below the broad consensus. As it is, the consensus price target offers only a marginal upside from early March highs and may limit upside until later in the year. Institutions are another headwind, owning about 80% of the stock and selling on balance in early Q1 2026.

The stock price action is optimistic. The market shows support at critical levels, converging with the 150- and 30-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), a long-term uptrend line, and prior highs. This is a potentially strong signal, putting KR stock on track to retest all-time highs soon. The question is whether this market can hit new highs. A move to new highs is likely, but it may not come until a more potent catalyst emerges. However, assuming the institutions revert to accumulation, a move to new highs is possible before mid-year.

In this scenario, a shifting market tide and move to new highs could take this market to the $90 level or higher. Tepid as the growth is, it is sustainable; the stock is a value today at 12X earnings and a deep value relative to long-term forecasts. The 2035 consensus assumes a 7.6X price-to-earnings multiple, suggesting as much as 100% upside is possible for those with the patience to buy and hold.



