Why Krispy Kreme Was Such a Tasty Stock This Week

What happened

Solid top- and bottom-line growth was the money ingredient that made Krispy Kreme's (NASDAQ: DNUT) stock so palatable this week. As a result, over the five trading days, the veteran donut purveyor's share price rose by more than 7%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

Krispy Kreme opened the box of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 figures on Wednesday, providing investors a pick-me-up from the Hump Day Blues. The company's net revenue grew by more than 9% year over year to nearly $405 million in the quarter. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income rose a far more impressive 39% to just shy of $19 million, or $0.11 per share.

On average, the analysts tracking Krispy Kreme stock were modeling less than $395 million on the top line and $0.10 for per-share, adjusted net income.

For several years now, Krispy Kreme has operated on a hub-and-spoke business strategy, with its donut shops shipping branded product to local outlets like supermarkets and convenience stores. It's also become more assertive in international markets.

In its earnings release, the company quoted CEO Mike Tattersfield as saying that the end of 2022 saw "notable progress on expanding our omni-channel model, furthering our global growth strategy and executing successfully on the initial phase of our hub optimization efforts."

Now what

Putting its money where its donut-eating mouth is, Krispy Kreme proffered encouraging guidance for the entirety of 2023. It's forecasting net revenue of $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion for the year and adjusted, per-share net income of $0.31 to $0.34. This would represent year-over-year growth of at least 8% and 7%, respectively.

10 stocks we like better than Krispy Kreme

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Krispy Kreme wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.