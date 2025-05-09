Why Krispy Kreme Stock Dove 16% on Friday

Following the publication of its first-quarter results on Thursday morning, investors bailed from Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) stock.

On Friday, it was apparent that analysts were finding the stock distasteful, too. On the back of two pundit price target cuts, the donut slinger's share price eroded again, posting a Friday decline of more than 16%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) traded essentially flat on the day.

A pair of price target chops

Well before market open that day, Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer got the ball rolling with an updated take on Krispy Kreme. He changed his price target to $3 per share, quite the modification given his previous level was $9. He didn't change his recommendation on the beleaguered comestibles company, though, as he still rates it an in-line (hold, in other words).

According to reports, Palmer cited several troubling factors in his latest Krispy Kreme take. The state of the company's deal with fast food king McDonald's is one (Krispy Kreme has paused it for now), while ongoing weakness in the general U.S. retail sector should impact the donut maker -- which draws around 30% of its revenue from these outlets.

Citigroup is also reducing its expectations for Krispy Kreme, as analyst Jon Tower lowered his fair value assessment on the stock. In his view, it's worth $3.60 per share these days, down from the former $4.75 target. Like his Evercore ISI peer, however, Tower also maintained a neutral recommendation on the shares.

Sour taste

The food industry is tough, as it's susceptible to weakness in consumer sentiment, and is often dependent on trends. I don't see any trend favoring Krispy Kreme, and the McDonald's situation is awfully disheartening. I can't blame any investor for shunning this stock now.

