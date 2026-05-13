Why Krispy Kreme (DNUT) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Have you assessed how the international operations of Krispy Kreme (DNUT) performed in the quarter ended March 2026? For this doughnut wholesaler and retailer, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

Upon examining DNUT's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $367.03 million, showing decrease of 2.2%. We will now explore the breakdown of DNUT's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Decoding DNUT's International Revenue Trends

Market Development generated $20.23 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 5.5% of the total. This represented a surprise of -3.2% compared to the $20.9 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Market Development accounted for $19.69 million (5%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $19.01 million (5.1%) to the total revenue.

International accounted for 34.1% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $125.26 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +5.72%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $118.48 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, International contributed $142.46 million (36.3%) and $119.64 million (31.9%) to the total revenue, respectively.

International Revenue Predictions

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Krispy Kreme will post revenues of $333.42 million for the ongoing fiscal quarter, a decline of 12.2% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Market Development and International to this revenue are 6.6%, and 36%, translating into $22.03 million, and $120.17 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $1.31 billion in total revenue, down 14% from the previous year. Revenues from Market Development and International are expected to constitute 7.2% ($94.43 million), and 37.7% ($493.97 million) of the total, respectively.

Concluding Remarks

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Krispy Kreme. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

At the moment, Krispy Kreme has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signifying that it may outperform the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Look at Krispy Kreme's Recent Stock Price Performance

The stock has witnessed a decline of 1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 8.8%. In the same interval, the Zacks Consumer Staples sector, to which Krispy Kreme belongs, has registered no change. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 12.3%, while the S&P 500 increased by 7.1%. In comparison, the sector experienced no change during this timeframe.

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Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.