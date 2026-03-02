Why Krispy Kreme (DNUT) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Have you evaluated the performance of Krispy Kreme's (DNUT) international operations for the quarter ending December 2025? Given the extensive global presence of this doughnut wholesaler and retailer, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Our review of DNUT's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $392.37 million, marking a decrease of 2.9% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting DNUT's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Trends in DNUT's Revenue from International Markets

Market Development accounted for 5% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $19.69 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +2.13%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $19.28 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Market Development contributed $18.87 million (5%) and $20.52 million (5.1%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $142.46 million came from International during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 36.3%. This represented a surprise of -0.97% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $143.86 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $140.24 million, or 37.4%, and $138.39 million, or 34.3%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

For the current fiscal quarter, it is anticipated by Wall Street analysts that Krispy Kreme will post revenues of $352.69 million, which reflects a decline of 6% the same quarter in the previous year. The revenue contributions are expected to be 5.9% from Market Development ($20.77 million), and 37.1% from International ($130.88 million).

For the full year, a total revenue of $1.44 billion is expected for the company, reflecting a decline of 5.3% from the year before. The revenues from Market Development and International are expected to make up 5.2%, and 39.4% of this total, corresponding to $75.57 million, and $567.79 million, respectively.

Final Thoughts

Krispy Kreme's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At present, Krispy Kreme holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Krispy Kreme's Recent Stock Market Performance

The stock has increased by 19.1% over the past month compared to the 1.3% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consumer Staples sector, which includes Krispy Kreme,has increased 8.5% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 12.6% relative to the S&P 500's 1.3% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 13.4% increase.

