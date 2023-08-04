Why Kratos Defense & Security Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) reported better-than-expected quarterly results yesterday and said it is making progress with one of its most promising programs. Investors are enthused, sending shares of Kratos up as much as 15% on Friday morning.

So what

Kratos is a defense contractor focused on electronics and drones. For years it has been one of the primary suppliers of "dumb" drones used for target practice, but the company has been developing a line of sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) that could help change the way air battles are fought.

The company's Valkyrie Loyal Wingman drone is designed to fly alongside piloted fighter jets, providing extra firepower and confusing enemy radar systems.

On Thursday evening, Kratos reported second-quarter earnings of $0.09 per share on revenue of $256.9 million, beating the consensus estimate for a $0.06 per share profit on sales of $235 million. CEO Eric DeMarco also highlighted Kratos' work with partners to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into the Valkyrie, and said orders for the plane are forthcoming.

DeMarco said: "Since our last report, we have now reached agreement with a new national-security related customer for payload and mission system integration into Kratos' Valkyrie, and we have recently received the contract. This is a new initiative that is highly confidential, and if Kratos and our partner are successful, this program could be a significant contributor for Kratos beginning next year."

He said other potential contracts are in negotiation and that if the 2024 U.S. defense bill goes the way the company hopes, Kratos could receive "a separate, additional, largest-to-date Valkyrie-related" award.

Now what

Kratos has always been a company with a lot of promise, but also bogged down by the government's slow procurement process and fears that larger rivals like Boeing would advance their own competing systems.

The stock has languished in recent years as investors grew impatient waiting for new orders, and even after Friday's jump, they still trade at a 50% discount to their highest levels in early 2021.

More patience is needed, though, since even if Kratos' UAVs are a hit, the production ramp-up will be slow, and the government has plenty of other priorities. But the latest results suggest Kratos is making progress toward its goals, and investors are understandably happy with the update.

10 stocks we like better than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2023

Lou Whiteman has positions in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.