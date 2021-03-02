Why Kopin Stock Spiked Today

What happened

Shares of Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) jumped today after the company reported fourth-quarter results that outpaced analysts' consensus revenue and earnings estimates.

The tech stock was up by as much as 28.9% Tuesday morning and had gained 18.4% as of 11:26 a.m. EST.

So what

Fourth-quarter sales were $13.9 million, an increase of 60% year over year, and higher than Wall Street's estimate of $9.3 million. The company also outpaced analysts' consensus estimate of a $0.01 loss per share and instead reported earnings of $0.02 per share.

Image source: Getty Images.

"We are delighted to have finished 2020 with very strong results in both our top and bottom lines, with revenue growth of 36% year over year and increased efficiency in our operations," Dr. John C. C. Fan, the CEO, said in a press release

Investors were clearly happy with the company's results and pushed Kopin's shares up when the trading day started.

Now what

Kopin didn't issue any guidance in its press release, but management did say that it expects industrial wearables and 3D-measurement revenue to continue solid growth in 2021 and that its products for its public-safety applications segment "will recover later in 2021."

10 stocks we like better than Kopin

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Kopin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.