Why Kopin Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) have popped today, up by 14% as of 12:30 p.m. EST, after the company announced a development agreement for LED microdisplays. The company will partner with China's Jade Bird Display to develop the diminutive displays.

So what

Kopin says that the companies have signed a multiyear agreement to develop superbright monochrome LED microdisplays. Under the agreement, Jade Bird Display will provide the LED wafers as well as hybrid bonding services on silicon backplane wafers designed and provided by Kopin. The end product will be a 1-inch microdisplay with a resolution of 2048 x 2048 pixels.

Image source: Getty Images.

Jade Bird's CEO, Dr. Qiming Li, said that the products will be used for a variety of applications aimed at a wide range of product manufacturers.

Now what

Dr. John Fan, Kopin's CEO, issued a statement saying, "The LED microdisplay products from this partnership will complement our growing microdisplay portfolio and open new market opportunities."

No financial terms were disclosed, but Fan noted on the last earnings call that Kopin's funded development program revenue more than doubled last quarter. Most of the tech company's rising R&D costs are focused on advanced microdisplay development, Fan said.

"We expect these development programs will further build on our current production business in the coming years," he said last month. "We currently have over 10 different programs in various stages of development."

10 stocks we like better than Kopin

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Kopin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.