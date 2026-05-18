Why Kontoor Brands Sees Huge White Space in the Outdoor Category?

Kontoor Brands, Inc. KTB sees significant white space in outdoor wear, supported by a combined $400 billion global addressable market. Management views the category as benefiting from structural tailwinds and rising demand for functional, activity-based brands, offering more durable and sustainable growth opportunities.

A primary driver for this optimism is Helly Hansen’s significant underpenetration in the United States, with management expecting the brand to become a major contributor to future revenue and profitability. The company highlighted the United States as a key growth market, noting that it is the world’s largest outdoor and workwear market. Although the United States is already among Helly Hansen’s fastest-growing regions, management believes the brand remains significantly underpenetrated relative to competitors. Currently, the aided brand awareness remains below 30%, highlighting substantial long-term expansion potential.

The company is increasing investments in product development, design and innovation to support further growth in technical outdoor apparel and footwear. Management highlighted that technical outdoor apparel and footwear represent the largest category within the broader outdoor market and provide a more balanced revenue and profit profile throughout the year. The strategy is also focused on supporting broader geographic expansion as part of the company’s long-term growth plans for the outdoor segment. These investments are expected to strengthen product capabilities, expand market reach and improve the overall growth profile of the business over time.

Kontoor Brands sees significant long-term upside in outdoor wear, driven by Helly Hansen’s underpenetrated U.S. opportunity, expanding technical product portfolio and rising global demand for functional, performance-focused apparel. Strategic investments in innovation, footwear and geographic expansion are expected to strengthen growth and profitability over time.

The Zacks Rundown for KTB

Shares of KTB have lost 8.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 17.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, KTB trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39X, lower than the industry’s average of 16.34X. KTB currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTB’s current fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 7%, while the same for the next fiscal year earnings implies an 11.4% year-over-year increase.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Vince Holding Corp. VNCE provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale and Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. At present, the company flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNCE’s current fiscal-year sales implies growth of 4.5%, and the same for earnings implies a decline of 15.9% from the year-ago figures. VNCE has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 647.2%, on average.

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of outdoor, active, and lifestyle products in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. At present, COLM flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM’s current fiscal-year sales implies growth of 2.4%, and the same for earnings indicates a decline of 0.8% from the year-ago figures. COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.1%, on average.

V.F. Corporation VFC offers branded apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. At present, VFC currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VFC’s current fiscal-year sales implies a decline of 3.2%, and the same for earnings implies growth of 10.8%, from the year-ago figures. VFC delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 25.9%, on average.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

V.F. Corporation (VFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.