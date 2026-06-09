Why Is Kontoor Brands' Gross Margin Expansion Turning Heads Again?

Kontoor Brands, Inc. KTB delivered a notable improvement in profitability in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, with the adjusted gross margin expanding 470 basis points (bps) year over year to 50.6%. Management attributed the improvement to the benefits generated by Project Genius, a favorable channel mix and a contribution of approximately 200 bps from Helly Hansen. The strong margin performance reflects the positive impacts of the company’s strategic initiatives and portfolio actions, which helped drive meaningful gains in gross profitability in the fiscal first quarter.

Kontoor Brands continues to leverage its global operating model, supply chain, technology platforms, planning capabilities and Project Genius to enhance execution across the business. Management highlighted that the early benefits of these initiatives are already becoming visible through stronger-than-expected profitability and earnings accretion.

The company remains committed to increasing Helly Hansen’s operating margin to the mid-teens over time through a combination of gross margin expansion and expense leverage. Management believes that these initiatives will drive meaningful improvements in the brand’s growth and margin profile, supporting stronger long-term financial performance.

Kontoor Brands expects the fiscal 2026 adjusted gross margin from continuing operations to be between 48.3% and 48.5%. This indicates an increase of 180-200 bps from that reported in the prior year. Management expects the margin expansion to be driven by the ongoing benefits of Project Genius, a favorable channel and product mix, and the contribution from Helly Hansen. These factors are expected to support stronger gross profitability and reflect the positive impacts of the company’s strategic initiatives and portfolio enhancements.

In conclusion, with Project Genius, favorable mix shifts and Helly Hansen’s growing contribution, Kontoor Brands appears well-positioned to sustain margin expansion and strengthen long-term profitability.

Zacks Rundown for KTB

Shares of Kontoor Brands have gained 6.1% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 6.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, KTB trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24X, lower than the industry’s average of 17.31X. Kontoor Brands currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTB’s current fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 7%, while the same for earnings in the next fiscal year implies an 11.4% year-over-year increase.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Vince Holding Corp. VNCE provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale and Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. At present, the company sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNCE’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 4.5% and 25% from the year-ago reported figures. VNCE has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 647.2%, on average.

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM engages in the design, development, marketing and distribution of outdoor, active and lifestyle products in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Canada. At present, COLM flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 2.6% and 4.6% from the year-ago reported numbers. COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.1%, on average.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. SGC produces, manufactures and sells promotional products and branded uniforms, and healthcare apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. At present, SGC carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SGC’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 2% and 28.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. SGC delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 81.9%, on average.

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Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.