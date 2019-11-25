Why Kohl's Stock Tanked 20% On Tuesday

Department store major Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) saw its stock price decline by about 20% on Tuesday, on account of a weaker than expected set of Q3 FY’20 results (FY ends January).Â While the companyâs adjusted EPS stood at $0.74 versus the consensus estimate of $0.86, same-store sales growth came in at 0.4%, missing the consensus of 0.8%.Â The companyâs margins also took a hit on account of higher competition, which has led to discounting, and also due to higher expenses. Kohl’s also cut its full-year EPS target to $4.75 to $4.95 from $5.15 to $5.45, indicating that the Holiday quarter is likely to be a difficult one for the company.

We âstep backâ from these recent swings to review Kohl’sÂ performance over the last few years, as a context for what might come next. Our Interactive dashboard,Â Why Kohl’s Stock Tanked This WeekÂ reviews the near term reasons and the big picture.

The context for the last few years:

A closer look At Kohl’s Total Revenues over the last few years and the outlook

Total Revenues for Kohl’s marginally increased from $20.1 Bil in 2018 to $20.2 Bil in 2019; an increase of 0.722%.

This compares with Total Revenues growth of:

-0.0420% in 2015

0.951% in 2016

2.48% in 2017

2.05% in 2018

We expect Total Revenues growth to be -2% in 2020.

A closer look At Kohl’s Total ExpensesÂ over the last few years and the outlook

Total Expense for Kohl’s marginally increased from $19.0 Bil in 2018 to $19.2 Bil in 2019; an increase of 1.16%.

This compares with Total Expense growth of:

0.267% in 2015

2.68% in 2016

3.63% in 2017

0.856% in 2018

We expect Total Expense growth to be -1.2% in 2020.

How does Kohl’s Revenue Growth compare with rivals?

How hasÂ Kohl’s EBT trended?

EBT for Kohl’s decreased moderately by -6.71% from $1.12 Bil in 2018 to $1.04 Bil in 2019.

We expect EBT to decrease -6.95% to $970 Mil in 2020.

How has Kohl’s Net Income and EPS trended?

