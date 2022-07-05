Why Kohl's Stock Bounced Back on Tuesday

What happened

The news for troubled retailer Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) has been uniformly bad of late. Compounding Friday's announcement from the company that it's cancelling a plan to sell itself, several analysts on Tuesday cut their price targets on the stock. Rather counterintuitively, though, Kohl's shares actually rose on the day, advancing by nearly 3% against a generally flat S&P 500 index.

So what

In a move that was entirely expected following news of the cancellation, three analysts swooped in to reduce their Kohl's price targets. Credit Suisse's Michael Binetti now feels the stock is worth $28 per share, down from $46. Deutsche Bank prognosticator Paul Trussel reduced his level to $37 from the prior $68, and Guggenheim's Robert Drbul cut his to $44 from $68.

Interestingly, none of the three are entirely bearish on Kohl's. In act, Trussell and Drbul both have buy recommendations on it; Binetti rates it a neutral.

Meanwhile another analyst, Jay Sole of UBS, wrote in a new research note that any chance of Kohl's finding a buyer is minimal. Unlike his more optimistic peers, Sole rates the stock a sell.

Now what

The fact that none of the three Tuesday price target cutters downgraded their recommendations on Koh'ls stock could have had something to do with the subsequent investor reaction.

What's likely more of a factor is hope that, by retreating from its attempted sale, the company can now marshal its resources and effort to make itself more competitive in the always-challenging retail space. The company has much to improve upon.

10 stocks we like better than Kohl's

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Kohl's wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.