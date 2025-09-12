Why Is Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Down 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD). Shares have lost about 1.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kodiak Sciences due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Kodiak Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Pipeline Development in Focus

Kodiakincurred a loss of $1.03 per share in the second quarter of 2025, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.01. The company had incurred a loss of 86 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

The company currently does not have any approved products in its portfolio. As a result, it has yet to generate revenues.

KOD's Q2 Results in Detail

Research and development expenses were $42.8 million in the reported quarter, up 32% year over year. The improvement was mainly due to increased clinical activities associated with ongoing clinical studies.

General and administrative expenses were $12.8 million, down 18% year over year, primarily due to lower non-cash stock-based compensation expenses.

As of June 30, 2025, Kodiak had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $104.2 million compared with $138.9 million as of March 31, 2025. The company believes that its current cash balance is enough to support its present and planned operations into 2026.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -14.44% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Kodiak Sciences has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Kodiak Sciences has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Kodiak Sciences is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Over the past month, Exact Sciences (EXAS), a stock from the same industry, has gained 24.5%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended June 2025 more than a month ago.

Exact Sciences reported revenues of $811.09 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +16%. EPS of $0.22 for the same period compares with -$0.09 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Exact Sciences is expected to post earnings of $0.10 per share, indicating a change of +147.6% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +4.3% over the last 30 days.

Exact Sciences has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

