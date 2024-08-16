Why Kodiak Gas Services Stock Wasn't Catching Fire This Week

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE: KGS) wasn't exactly having a week for the ages on the stock exchange. The company's shares slumped in the wake of a quarterly earnings report that many investors found discouraging. As of early Friday morning, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the specialty equipment company's stock had lost nearly 9% of its value week to date.

Headline second-quarter results traveled in opposite directions

Kodiak's second quarter had quite the split personality. Revenue soared 52% higher on a year-over-year basis to nearly $310 million. Net income went harder in the opposite direction, however, sliding by a steep 62% to hit $6.7 million ($0.06 per share) according to GAAP standards.

While the top-line figure far exceeded the average analyst estimate of $223 million, that net income number didn't come close to the consensus $0.34 per share.

In its earnings release, Kodiak chose to focus on the more positive developments of the quarter. CEO Mickey Mckee said, "We are pleased with our second quarter 2024 results as we completed the acquisition of CSI Compressco to form the industry's largest contract compression fleet and delivered record revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)."

EBITDA guidance adjusted for 2024

Speaking of EBITDA, Kodiak is looking to better times ahead for that financial metric. It has bumped its full-year guidance for non-GAAP (adjusted) EBITDA slightly higher; it now expects to post $590 million to $610 million for the entirety of 2024. Previously, that range was wider at $580 million to $610 million.

Should you invest $1,000 in Kodiak Gas Services right now?

Before you buy stock in Kodiak Gas Services, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kodiak Gas Services wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $752,835!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 12, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.