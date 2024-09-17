Why KLA (KLAC) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

KLA (KLAC) closed at $739.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.43% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors had lost 10.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of KLA in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $7.02, marking a 22.3% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.76 billion, indicating a 14.98% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $29.09 per share and a revenue of $11.52 billion, indicating changes of +22.54% and +17.39%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KLA. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, KLA boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, KLA is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.31. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.32.

It's also important to note that KLAC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.14.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, finds itself in the bottom 46% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

