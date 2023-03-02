Why Kinsale Capital Group Stock Soared in February

What happened

Insurance is a tough business, and the current economic uncertainty and rising rates only complicate the situation. But Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE: KNSL) provided a fresh reminder that it is among the best-run businesses in the industry, and investors reacted by rallying into the shares.

Shares of Kinsale were up 14.5% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after Kinsale's quarterly results came in better than expectations.

So what

Kinsale is an insurance company that specializes in writing unusual policies, covering businesses like axe-throwing venues and marijuana dispensaries that carry risks different from what is covered via normal underwriting. It is a tough business to get right, but if you do, the margins and premiums tend to be higher than with typical business policies.

The company's fourth-quarter results provided a clear indication that Kinsale is doing a good job managing risk. Kinsale earned $2.60 per share on revenue of $242.96 million in the quarter, surpassing expectations for $2.15 per share on sales of $234 million. Net investment income increased by 106.7% in the quarter, and premium growth came in at 45%.

Kinsale's combined ratio -- an insurance industry metric that measures what percentage of premiums are used to cover expenses and pay out claims -- was 72.4% in the quarter. For perspective, the average combined ratio for specialty insurance companies over the past three years was 96.9%. (A lower number is better.)

Shares of Kinsale were up as much as 20% for the week following earnings, before giving up some of those gains. Post-earnings, at least two analysts raised their price targets on the company, with RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle writing that there is little sign of momentum slowing for what has been a long-term growth story.

Now what

Kinsale has been a remarkable investment since going public in 2016, with the stock up 1,620% since then. But the company is still a relatively small player in a massive field, controlling less than 1% of theglobal marketshare for so-called "excess and surplus" lines of insurance.

It is a tough business, but the latest results, if nothing else, reinforced investor perception that Kinsale is an overachiever in its field.

Lou Whiteman has positions in Kinsale Capital Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kinsale Capital Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

