Why Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed the latest trading day at $450.86, indicating a -1.28% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.07% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.71%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 1.64% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 3.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.17, indicating a 9.43% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $424.62 million, showing a 13.9% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $17.34 per share and a revenue of $1.8 billion, signifying shifts of +7.97% and +13.28%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.94% lower. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.34. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.85 of its industry.

It's also important to note that KNSL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KNSL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

