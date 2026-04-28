Why Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Raced Nearly 24% Higher Today

Key Points

Its Arcalyst has been on the market for years, yet it posted strong sales growth in the period.

More is to come, apparently, as management raised its net sales guidance for the drug.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ: KNSA) was quite a hit on our domestic stock exchange in Tuesday's trading session. It released its inaugural 2026 earnings report and, with key fundamentals that beat analyst estimates, grateful investors rushed into the stock, lifting it by almost 24% that day.

Long-tail success

Kiniksa, a commercial-stage biotech targeting afflictions with significant unmet need, published its first-quarter figures Tuesday morning. This revealed that revenue, comprised entirely of sales of multi-indication drug Arcalyst, rose to over $214 million from the year-ago tally of under $138 million.

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Net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), meanwhile, more than doubled to $22.6 million from first quarter 2025's $8.5 million ($0.27 per share).

Both headline figures convincingly beat the consensus analyst estimates. Pundits tracking Kiniksa stock were collectively modeling slightly over $207 million for revenue and $0.21 per share for GAAP bottom-line profitability.

Kiniksa pointed to Arcalyst's success with its most recent approval, specifically for heart disorder pericarditis, as the driver of its recent popularity. This inspired management to raise its forecast for the drug's net sales this year to $930 million to $945 million. Previously, it had forecast $900 million to $920 million.

Positive indications

While I tend to be wary of commercial-stage biotechs with only one product on pharmacy shelves, over the years, Arcalyst has proven to be quite versatile. I'd expect it to collect approvals for other indications, too, as it is also being investigated by Kiniksa for other afflictions. So in the end, I'd be bullish on Kiniksa's prospects.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.