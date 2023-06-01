Why Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Stock Leaped 20% Higher Today

What happened

Changes in analyst sentiment toward companies don't always move their stock prices. At times, though, they can exert a significant influence. That seemed to be the case on Thursday with Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC).

The Chinese tech stock was the target of a recommendation upgrade from an ever-influential investment bank; as a result, the price of its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) shot almost 20% higher on the day.

So what

The upgrading party was storied white-shoe investment bank Goldman Sachs. That company's Timothy Zhao pushed up his Kingsoft recommendation one peg; it's now neutral, where previously Zhao ranked it as a sell. Additionally, he set his price target at $4.50 per ADR.

It wasn't immediately clear why he did so. However, the move comes barely a week after Kingsoft reported its first-quarter earnings. These were encouraging in spots, particularly with the year-over-year increases the company reported with both revenue and earnings. The latter was significantly higher than the average analyst estimate, even though the Chinese tech company's top line fell short of expectations.

Not all prognosticators tracking the stock are of the same mind. Just after those first-quarter figures were unveiled, Jefferies' Thomas Chong got a bit of a bear scratch, lowering his price target considerably. He now feels Kingsoft ADRs are worth $7.40 apiece, well under the $9.20 of his previous estimation. In spite of this he remains positive, rating the stock a buy.

Now what

The differences in opinion between only those two analysts illustrate an important point about stocks -- all investors should make up their own minds about a title's viability.

It's certainly possible to gauge Kingsoft's recent performance and its looming potential either positively or negatively. While the opinions of market pundits can be helpful in this regard, ultimately it's up to the investor to determine which weighs more heavily.

