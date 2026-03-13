Why KinderCare Learning Companies Stock Plunged 39% Friday Morning

Key Points

KinderCare beat Q4 estimates but issued 2026 guidance that sent shares down 39% anyhow.

Management expects EBITDA to fall 25% this year while EPS should drop from $0.62 to as low as $0.10.

The CEO blamed "self-inflicted" problems but also pointed to economic instability.

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KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE: KLC) pulled an earnings head-fake today. The company beat Q4 estimates, then dropped 2026 guidance that sent investors running for the exits. The stock is down 39% at 10:00 a.m. ET.

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What's dragging KinderCare down

Management expects 2026 EBITDA profit to fall roughly 25% and EPS to crater from $0.62 to somewhere between $0.10 and $0.20. Occupancy slid from 67.8% to 64.5% and is expected to drop another 3% this year.

CEO Tom Wyatt, who returned in December after an 18-month hiatus, blamed "self-inflicted" problems. Center directors got buried in busywork instead of enrolling kids.

Fair enough. But there's a bigger story here.

When families feel uncertain about the economy, discretionary spending tends to tighten and quality child care sits awkwardly between "necessity" and "luxury" for many households. Tariff chaos, federal workforce cuts, and a general sense that the economic ground is shifting kept consumers worried through 2025 and into 2026.

Wyatt mentioned "instability" multiple times on the earnings call. That's one more voice expressing a common concern. Meanwhile, pandemic-era child care grants are drying up, and while the federal block grant got a below-inflation 1% bump this year, states are still sorting out who gets what.

KinderCare's fixed cost structure doesn't care about any of this. Property rent and center director salaries cost the same whether classrooms are full or half-empty. That's how a flat revenue line turns into a 25% profit drop.

The turnaround case is a tough sell

The stock is trading at all-time lows, down 86% over 52 weeks. Today's 39% plunge feels less like a surprise and more like confirmation of earlier concerns.

Wyatt keeps referencing his 2012 turnaround playbook, but the macro environment is not doing him any favors. Consumer confidence is wobbly, policy uncertainty is high, and working families must make tough calls. KinderCare still generated $110 million of free cash flow in fiscal 2025 and isn't overleveraged, so the company will survive.

The question that will steer KinderCare's business results and long-term stock returns is whether enrollment stabilizes by fall or Washington's chaos keeps parents on the sidelines.

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Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.