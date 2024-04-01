Why Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) ended the recent trading session at $128.80, demonstrating a -0.43% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue had gained 5.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kimberly-Clark in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.59, indicating a 4.79% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.05 billion, down 2.81% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.83 per share and a revenue of $20.41 billion, demonstrating changes of +3.96% and -0.1%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kimberly-Clark. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Kimberly-Clark currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Kimberly-Clark is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.94. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.83.

One should further note that KMB currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.07. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. KMB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

