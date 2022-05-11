Why Kilroy Realty (KRC) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Kilroy Realty in Focus

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Kilroy Realty (KRC) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -9.45% so far this year. The real estate investment trust is paying out a dividend of $0.52 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.46% compared to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's yield of 3.55% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.56%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.08 is up 2% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.70%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Kilroy Realty's current payout ratio is 51%. This means it paid out 51% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for KRC for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $4.48 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 15.17%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, KRC is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

