Why Kilroy Realty (KRC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Kilroy Realty in Focus

Based in Los Angeles, Kilroy Realty (KRC) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -25.23%. The real estate investment trust is paying out a dividend of $0.52 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 4.19% compared to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's yield of 3.92% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.72%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.08 is up 2% from last year. In the past five-year period, Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.53%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Kilroy Realty's current payout ratio is 48%, meaning it paid out 48% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, KRC expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $4.59 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 17.99%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, KRC is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).



