Why Kilroy Realty (KRC) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Kilroy Realty in Focus

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Kilroy Realty (KRC) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 12.46% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.52 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.78%. In comparison, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's yield is 3.2%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.46%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.08 is up 2% from last year. In the past five-year period, Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.70%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Kilroy Realty's current payout ratio is 53%, meaning it paid out 53% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

KRC is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $4.48 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 15.17%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, KRC is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

