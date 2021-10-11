Why Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Could Be Worth Watching

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$181 and falling to the lows of US$153. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Keysight Technologies' current trading price of US$162 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Keysight Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Keysight Technologies?

According to my valuation model, Keysight Technologies seems to be fairly priced at around 14.59% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Keysight Technologies today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $141.17, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Keysight Technologies has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Keysight Technologies generate?

NYSE:KEYS Earnings and Revenue Growth October 11th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 48% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Keysight Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in KEYS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KEYS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Keysight Technologies and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Keysight Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

