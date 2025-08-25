Why Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Tanked by More Than 11% Today

Key Points The company announced a big-ticket acquisition.

It also said it was going to split itself into two new entities.

10 stocks we like better than Keurig Dr Pepper ›

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP), a beverage conglomerate built on acquisitions, announced its latest purchase on Monday -- and investors weren't too happy to hear the news. Assertively trading out of the company's stock, they left it with an over 11% loss on the day. By comparison, the S&P 500 index did well with its 0.4% decrease.

Brewing up a new coffee giant

That morning, KDP announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to buy Netherlands-listed coffee company JDE Peet's. Stockholders of the latter, perhaps best known to Americans as the company behind Peet's cafes, will received 31.85 euros ($37.33) per share in the deal, which works out to a total price tag of 15.7 billion euros ($18.4 billion).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

That per-share figure represents a 33% premium to the shares' 90-day, volume-weighted average price, the acquirer said.

After the close of the transaction, KDP added, the company will divide into two businesses. One will be centered on its soft drinks, and the other will be what management claims is to be "the world's No. 1 pure-play coffee company." It has not provided the future name for either.

In the press release trumpeting the deal, KDP quoted its CEO Tim Cofer as saying that "This is the right time for this transaction, with KDP in a position of operational and financial strength, momentum across our evolved portfolio, and increasing coffee category resilience."

The company said it expects the acquisition to close in the first half of 2026. The separation of the current KDP into two entities is to occur "as soon as practicable" after this, the company said.

That's one big loan

To finance the acquisition, KDP said it entered into a definitive bridge loan agreement with affiliates of investment bank Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. The company did not provide details of this financing but did say it would cover 100% of the purchase.

Should you invest $1,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper right now?

Before you buy stock in Keurig Dr Pepper, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Keurig Dr Pepper wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,657!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,993!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,057% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.