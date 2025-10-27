Why Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Jumped Today

Key Points

Keurig Dr Pepper's third-quarter revenue jumped 10.7% to $4.31 billion, beating analyst expectations by nearly 4%.

The company's coffee segment struggled with just 1.5% revenue growth as inflation-based price increases drove customers away.

The combined market value of Keurig Dr Pepper and JDE Peet's has fallen $5.6 billion since the merger announcement.

10 stocks we like better than Keurig Dr Pepper ›

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) started Monday morning's trading session 10.5% higher, backing down to a 6.9% gain by noon ET. The maker and distributor of more than 125 beverage brands had a busy morning, reporting solid third-quarter results in the early hours of its annual investor day.

Strong earnings brew up a bullish morning

Let's start with the basic earnings report. Net sales rose 10.7% year over year to $4.31 billion, while adjusted earnings increased 5.9% to $0.54 per diluted share. The bottom-line figure was in line with the analyst consensus estimate, but revenues outperformed the Street target by 3.9%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Based on these results and ongoing business trends, Keurig Dr Pepper raised its full-year revenue growth target from "mid-single-digit" to "high-single-digit" percentages.

Under the investor day umbrella, management also offered an update on the pending acquisition of Dutch coffee giant JDE Peet's (OTC: JDEP.Y). The $18 billion buyout, announced in late August, is now supported by $7 billion of funding from KKR and Apollo subsidiaries.

On closing, the deal will create two new companies: one focused on coffee, and the other on everything else in the Peet's-plus-Keurig portfolio. The investment firms will hold about 10% of the new stock when all is said and done.

Investors seem lukewarm on this coffee mega-merger

It should be said that Keurig Dr Pepper investors don't seem too thrilled about the Peet's buyout. The combined market value of Peet's and Keurig Dr Pepper fell by $5.6 billion after the buyout announcement, including the $3 billion increase Keurig Dr Pepper recorded today.

Meanwhile, the coffee industry is under economic pressure from the ongoing tariff feuds. Keurig Dr Pepper raised its prices in response to rising coffee bean expenses, and consumers responded by buying less coffee. The price increase and lower shipping volumes added up to an anemic 1.5% revenue gain in third-quarter coffee sales.

The earnings were solid, but until the coffee business perks up and the Peet's deal proves its worth, investors should expect more volatility ahead.

Should you invest $1,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper right now?

Before you buy stock in Keurig Dr Pepper, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Keurig Dr Pepper wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,357!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,748!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends KKR. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.