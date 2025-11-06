Why Kemper Stock Nose-Dived by 14% Today

Key Points

The insurer beat on revenue in its third quarter, but fell well short of the analyst consensus on profitability.

This was caused mainly by the performance of its property and casualty line.

Life and auto insurance underwriter Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) had a memorable Thursday on the stock exchange, but not positively. Investors sold out of the company following its latest earnings release, leaving the shares with a more than 14% loss in value. That was a notably steeper decrease than the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) 1.1% dip.

Bottom-line erosion

Kemper booked total revenue of nearly $1.24 billion in its third quarter, which was a 5% improvement over the same period of 2024. As is typical with insurers, much of this comprised earned premiums; these saw a 6% rise to $1.13 billion.

The story on the bottom line was quite different. The company's net operating income not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) decreased significantly, landing at $20.4 million ($0.33) per share from the year-ago $105 million.

That decline put non-GAAP (adjusted) net operating income well under the consensus analyst estimate, which was $1.33 per share. On a slightly happier note, Kemper beat the average pundit projection of $1.20 billion for total revenue.

The problem: Property and casualty

The main culprit for the bottom-line decline was the company's specialty property and casualty line. According to Kemper, this was caused chiefly by "higher adverse prior year development on bodily injury coverages within commercial automobile insurance, partially offset by growth in earned premiums from rate increases."

