Why KE Holdings Stock Trounced the Market Today

Key Points

It notched a convincing beat on earnings, and also topped the consensus forecast for revenue.

A shift away from underperforming businesses helped improve the bottom line.

10 stocks we like better than KE Holdings ›

Next-generation Chinese real estate company KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE) was a hot company on the stock exchange on Tuesday. Investors eagerly lapped up its equity after the company posted first-quarter results that beat estimates.

Beating the forecasts

KE Holdings, which specializes in online real estate transactions and services, saw its total net revenue decline by 19% year-over-year to 18.9 billion yuan ($2.78 billion) in the quarter. That was on the back of a nearly 16% drop in gross transaction value (GTV) to 712 billion yuan ($105 billion). Much of this was due to a more than 37% slide in the GTV of new home transactions.

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The company's net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) rose to over 1.6 billion yuan ($235 million) from the year-ago profit of nearly 1.4 billion yuan ($206 million). In terms of earnings per ordinary share, net income was 1.42 yuan ($0.21).

Both leading metrics topped the consensus analyst estimates. Prognosticators tracking KE Holdings' fortunes were modeling 18.64 billion yuan ($2.74 billion) in revenue and a much more modest 1.02 yuan ($0.15) per ordinary share in net profitability.

In its earnings release, the company quoted CEO Stanley Peng as saying that "Our performance in this quarter reflected our ongoing efforts to enhance resource allocation, organizational efficiency and service quality, and also laid a foundation for the company to further transition from scale-driven growth to efficiency-driven growth, and from transaction matching to decision-making services."

A solid performer in a rocky market

Investors weren't spooked about that top-line slide. The same quarter of 2025 was marked by a real estate boom in China, so the return to a steadier market cooled results. Additionally, KE Holdings reduced its footprint in secondary business segments such as home renovation and furnishing.

I'm impressed with this resilient company's first-quarter performance, particularly considering that year-over-year market swoon. I very much like that management has the courage to shift from underperforming segments. There's a lot to like about KE Holdings, and I feel it's a smart play on one of the world's largest real estate sectors.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.