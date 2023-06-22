Why KB Homes's (KBH) Earnings Matter to All Investors

The single most puzzling thing for new investors, and one of the most frustrating things even for those with decades of experience, is when a company whose stock you own reports earnings that beat expectations in just about every way, but the stock responds by trading lower. It happened again last night when homebuilder KB Homes (KBH) reported a big beat of EPS forecasts on better-than-expected revenue and raised their guidance, only to see their stock drop close to three percent in aftermarket trading.

What is going on? Isn’t a stock supposed to reflect earnings, going up when they are higher-than-anticipated and dropping only on disappointing numbers or outlook? Working on that assumption, isn’t an anticipated earnings beat why you bought the thing in the first place?

Yes, and yes, but in most cases, that belief that earnings would outstrip expectations is also why a lot of other people bought, and some of them will sell once the news is out no matter what that news is. It is a pattern known as “buy the rumor, sell the fact” and is well known by traders of almost everything tradable. There is definitely an element of that in the KBH story this morning, but it could be that there is something else at play and, if so, it should worry all investors, not just those who hold that particular stock.

As you can see from the chart above, KBH didn’t just show the kind of pop in front of earnings that typically characterizes a buy the rumor, sell the fact pattern. It has, somewhat counterintuitively, been climbing consistently, and has doubled in price since October of last year, a period during which the Fed has been raising rates consistently. That defies conventional wisdom, as does the fact that the pullback came in the first earnings report following the Fed pausing those rate hikes. Conventional wisdom says that higher interest rates are bad for housing given that the cost of ownership for most buyers is inextricably linked to those rates. However, the housing market in the U.S. over the last year or so has defied that logic with massive rises in house values as mortgage rates have more than doubled from their lows.

Part of the reason for that, most of the reason in fact, is that while demand has remained pretty constant, companies like KB Homes have not been building many houses. Cynics might suggest that is a deliberate policy to keep demand robust, but there are some legitimate excuses. That pandemic disrupted supply of building materials and ongoing labor shortages in the U.S. have added to the squeeze of homebuilders, making it difficult for them to keep up with the natural demand as new buyers enter the market, even if they had wanted to.

That lack of new homes has increased demand for resale properties. However, if you sell your home, you pay off your mortgage, which is probably fixed at around 3% these days, and take out another to buy somewhere else at closer to 7%. That has limited the number of resales on the market, and the overall shortage has driven house prices ever higher. I don’t want to be alarmist or hyperbolic, but these prices are so high, in fact, that it is beginning to feel like the last time mortgage rates were at these levels -- 2008. Back then, too, house prices kept climbing in the face of logical reasons for them to slow down, and we all know how that ended.

Now, of course, the circumstances aren’t identical this time around, but the perceived wealth of consumers is closely tied to the value of their homes today just as it was 15 years ago, and the similarities do make me a little more sensitive to signs that things are about to turn around. One could argue that the market’s negative reaction to great earnings from KBH is one such sign. KB stated an intention to build more houses in the coming months, so for the stock to fall, the market must be anticipating that the prices realized for those houses will fall, or at least not rise as fast as is priced into the stock right now.

There is some element of the traditional buy the rumor, sell the fact to the seemingly illogical reaction of KBH to good earnings, but the history of the stock over the last eight months and the statements that accompanied the release combine to suggest there is something else going on here: an adjustment of expectations on housing prices. Should prices turn out to be at or approaching a peak, there will be a reckoning soon and the fragile confidence based on perception of wealth that has been supporting the consumer and the market will be dented. That is worrying enough to mean that all investors, not just holders of stock in homebuilders, should be paying attention to what happens to KBH and other housing stocks for a while.

