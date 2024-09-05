Why KB Home (KBH) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

KB Home (KBH) closed at $78.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.45% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.3% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 3.49% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of KB Home in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, KB Home is projected to report earnings of $2.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.73 billion, up 8.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.38 per share and a revenue of $6.84 billion, demonstrating changes of +19.2% and +6.68%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KB Home. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. KB Home is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, KB Home is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.55. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.54.

Investors should also note that KBH has a PEG ratio of 0.81 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.95.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 26, this industry ranks in the top 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

