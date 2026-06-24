Why KB Home Could Reward Patient Investors Later

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is not out of the weeds, with its revenue contracting, orders and backlog declining, and margins under pressure, but these forces are already priced into its stock. Housing market woes, inflation, and high interest rates are no secret.

The market has had ample opportunity to adjust to the reality that interest rates will remain elevated for a prolonged period. The critical detail with KB Home is that it has repositioned itself as a built-to-order specialist capable of sustaining positive cash flows in all cycles.

And an upcycle is coming down the pipe. Slowly, but it’s coming.

KB Home’s Buybacks Are Slowing, But The Dividend Is Reliable

The biggest risk for KB Home’s shareholders is that share buybacks might continue to slow. Business and margin contraction mean cash flow contraction and impaired ability to return capital. The offset is that KB Home has sustained an aggressive pace for years; a slowdown will merely right-size the reductions to match business conditions until business conditions improve.

As it stands, interest rates are unlikely to fall significantly before late 2027, assuming energy markets stabilize and oil prices decline. In this scenario, a slow decline in the FOMC base rate and a subsequent decline in mortgage rates will thaw an otherwise frozen market over time. KB Home will ramp construction alongside demand, improving operating leverage and capital-returning capacity to provide a catalyst for share price advances.

Until then, investors can rely on a slower pace of share count reduction alongside a reliable, potentially growing dividend. The company’s $1 in annualized 2026 payments represents an approximate 1.6% yield as of late June and about 30% of the earnings outlook. There is capacity to increase the payment in the upcoming year, but management may choose to refrain in order to preserve cash flow. The balance sheet remains healthy, but Q2 highlights show an increase in the debt-to-leverage ratio, with leverage exceeding long-standing internal targets. In this scenario, management is more likely to take a less aggressive posture to sustain balance sheet health.

KB Home Has Mixed Q2, Issues Solid Guidance for the Year

KB Home’s fiscal Q2 earnings report was mixed, with revenue declining by 27% on a double-digit reduction in deliveries and prices. The good news is that revenue was slightly ahead of consensus and well above the low end of the range, as whisper figures had indicated. The number of homes delivered fell by 23%, while the average price fell by more than 5%.

Margin news reflected revenue weakness, with contraction at all levels as operating leverage declines and costs rise. GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 43 cents were down more than a dollar year-over-year and slightly below consensus, insufficient to cover the capital return.

Looking ahead, the guidance is equally mixed but better-than-expected, underpinning the thesis that KBH stock hit bottom in May and can establish a support base at or above those levels.

KBH Stock Price: Supported at Low End, Headwinds at High End of Trading Range

Analysts responded with relief, citing a soft quarter but a stable outlook and a strategic shift to build-to-order. The early reaction reinforced that view rather than reshaping it: on June 24, RBC Capital's Mike Dahl reiterated a Sector Perform rating with a $53 target and Citizens JMP's James McCanless reiterated a Market Outperform at $77—maintained ratings on both sides rather than fresh upgrades or downgrades.

A move to the analyst consensus near $59 would not represent a substantial price increase, but it would put the market above its cluster of moving averages and on track to sustain support at or near current levels over time.

Institutions are a risk for this market. The group owns more than 95% of the shares and controls the direction of the stock price. They have been distributing shares in 2026, presenting a headwind for KBH. If they fail to buy into the rebound, a move above $65 is unlikely. Short interest is also relatively high, increasing the odds that this market will trend sideways in the coming quarters as investors wait for a housing recovery to take hold.

The stock price action reflects the impact of market support and headwinds, with support evident at $48 and resistance in the $67 range. These targets represent an entry point and profit-taking opportunity, respectively, within the trading range, and should be watched carefully for signs of change.

A new, sustained high would signal a significant shift, setting the stage for this market to advance by $20 or more in the near to mid-term. A move to fresh lows is not expected unless there is a change in the fundamental outlook for housing markets and home builders.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.