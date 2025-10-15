Why Karooooo Limited Plunged Today

Key Points

Karooooo delivered strong revenue growth but disappointing earnings today.

Despite some margin compression, the company's Cartrack unit is still exceeding the rule of 60.

The sell-off is likely an opportunity to buy this little-known international telematics leader.

10 stocks we like better than Karooooo ›

Shares of Karooooo Limited (NASDAQ: KARO) fell on Wednesday, declining 16.5% on the day.

Karooooo is a leader in telematics and data software for truck fleets across South Africa, Southeast Asia, and Europe, with a strong and profitable subscription model.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

On its fiscal second-quarter 2026 earnings reported today, Karooooo showed impressive revenue growth, but that growth appeared to come at the expense of margins.

Karooooo's stock had rallied a lot over the past couple of years, so disappointment on the profit side led to a substantial sell-off today.

Karooooo accelerates growth, but it's not enough for investors

In the fiscal second quarter, Karooooo grew revenue 21%, while adjusted non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings per share rose only 13% to ZAR 8.28 per share ($0.48 in U.S. dollars).

While some of the shortfall in earnings per share was due to withholding taxes on dividends the Cartrack and Karooooo Logistics operating businesses paid back to the parent holding company, Karooooo also saw its gross margin shrink by three percentage points relative to the prior year to 72%, contributing to the bottom-line shortfall.

Yet while the profit shortfall caused a sell-off, Karooooo was able to reaccelerate top-line growth. Annualized recurring revenue growth was 20% in the second quarter, which marks a continued acceleration over fiscal 2025's 17% ARR growth, fiscal 2024's 15% growth, and fiscal 2023's 13% growth.

Therefore, it could be that Karooooo is putting its pedal to the metal, lowering prices in order to drive overall top-line growth and market share gains. Management has noted it still sees a large opportunity, not only in South Africa, but especially in the lower-penetrated Southeast Asia geography. Therefore, management may see bigger growth opportunities at the expense of current-quarter profitability.

Karooooo is worth a look

Even though today was a bad day for the stock, Karooooo is a highly attractive business. Based on the software rule of 40, a threshold that marks attractive software businesses whose revenue growth and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins add up to more than 40, Karooooo well exceeds that, with its main Cartrack segment exceeding a rule of 60 today, with 20% growth and 46% EBITDA margins.

After today's selling action, the stock has fallen back to a valuation around 25 times earnings, which is a pretty good value for a stock with that combination of high growth and margins. While investors should keep an eye on gross margins, it appears this sell-off is likely a good buying opportunity.

Should you invest $1,000 in Karooooo right now?

Before you buy stock in Karooooo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Karooooo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $655,428!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,559!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have positions in Karooooo. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Karooooo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.