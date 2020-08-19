Why Kandi Technologies Stock Flopped Today

What happened

Shares of Chinese electric-car maker Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ: KNDI) plummeted in Wednesday trading to close 8.8% lower -- then continued to slide in after-market trading. Why?

Perhaps this is a case of buying the rumor and then selling the news.

Kandi has two new cars to sell -- but very few buyers. Image source: Kandi Technologies.

So what

Two days ago, Kandi previewed its upcoming "live virtual launch event," which took place Tuesday. In that preview, management promised to show off "the sleek design and advanced technology features of the Kandi K23 and K27 electric vehicle (EV) models" -- and promised that the first 1,000 people to place pre-orders for one or the other electric car would be offered a $1,500 discount on their order.

But whatever car buyers thought of the event, investors seem unimpressed. Yesterday, shares of Kandi stock fell 13.5% in the aftermath of the presentation. Today, they're down nearly 9% more.

Now what

Will Kandi stock bounce back -- or continue sliding in the days to come?

According to a management update today, "tens of thousands of people" viewed its virtual unveiling, but only 11,000 "potential buyers" registered for the event, and so far pre-order reservations have totaled just 436. Which is kind of surprising: Placing a pre-order required only a $100 down payment -- and even that, the company said, was "fully refundable"!

Maybe that number will grow, but for now, it kind of sounds like Kandi's product launch was a bit of a flop -- and so is Kandi stock today.

10 stocks we like better than Kandi Technologies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Kandi Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.