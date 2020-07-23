Why Jumia Technologies Tumbled 15% Today

What happened

Shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) tumbled 15% in late day trading Thursday after the so-called "Amazon of Africa" internet retailer filed notice with the SEC it intended to sell 14.85 million shares of its American Depositary Shares (ADS), representing 29.7 million ordinary shares of stock.

With 74.5 million ADS outstanding at the end of 2019, the new stock Jumia will sell represents 20% of the existing shares outstanding, a substantial dilution to existing shareholders.

Jumia Technologies appears to be making an opportunistic cash grab as its stock has more than quadrupled in value from its March lows. However, while Jumia cited its stock as having closed at $8.95 the day before it filed the notice, it filed the notice well after the market closed on a day its stock soared over 22% to finish trading at $10.36 per share. It's now trading below $8.90 per share.

There was no real reason for Jumia's stock to have spiked as it did, and though the shares have roared higher during the pandemic, the company badly trails its peers such as Amazon.com, Alibaba, and JD.com over the last 12 months.

Where their shares have risen a minimum of 44% over the past year, Jumia Technologies is down nearly 60%. That suggests there is much more room to run, but the dilution management just authorized to generate around $132 million will likely stall the surge.

