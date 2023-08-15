Why Jumia Technologies Stock Tumbled by 17% Today

What happened

Notable declines in fundamentals caused investors to bail from Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) stock on Tuesday. Following its release of quarterly results, the online retailer's shares fell by more than 17% in price. That was far steeper than the 1.2% drop of the bellwether S&P 500 index.

So what

In its second quarter, Jumia reported revenue of $48.5 million, which was down 15% from the same period of 2022. Gross merchandise value (GMV) fell at a steeper rate, declining at a 25% clip to $202 million. At least the retailer managed to mop up some of the red ink; its comprehensive net loss was $38.1 million against the nearly $71 million shortfall in the year-ago quarter.

In its earnings release, Jumia placed the blame for its declines on the broader macroeconomy. It quoted CEO Francis Dufay as saying that "Usage performance continued to be affected by the difficult operating environment with record levels of inflation impacting consumers' spend as well as sellers' ability to source goods."

Jumia plans to face this challenge by making "fundamental enhancements" to its online platform. It aims to improve its supply and its pricing while becoming a more convenient option for the site's users and merchants.

Now what

Jumia also said it would aim to continue reducing losses by saving costs. Putting its money where its mouth is, the company raised its guidance for full-year 2023, non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). It now believes its adjusted EBITDA loss will come in at $90 million to $100 million. Previously, it was guiding for a deficit of $100 million to $120 million.

10 stocks we like better than Jumia Technologies Ag

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Jumia Technologies Ag wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 14, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.