Why Jumia Stock Skyrocketed Today

Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) stock surged in Thursday's trading. The African e-commerce company's share price ended the day's trading up 19.7% and had been up as high as 26.1% earlier in the session.

After the market closed yesterday, Jumia published preliminary unaudited key performance indicators (KPIs) for the two-month period ending Nov. 30. The company reported better-than-expected growth for orders placed, active customers, and gross merchandise volume (GMV) during a key sales stretch, and investors bid up the stock in response.

Jumia breaks out holiday-window KPIs

Over the two-month period ending Nov. 30, Jumia's platform recorded 4.3 million adjusted orders -- up 18% compared to the prior-year period. Of those orders, 62% were placed during the company's Black Friday event. Total active customers increased by 9% year over year, and GMV was up 33%. These reported results and comparisons exclude contributions from the South African and Tunisian markets, which the company will be exiting by the end of the year.

What comes next for Jumia?

Jumia stock has been highly volatile this year. The company's share price has climbed roughly 28.5% across 2024's trading, but its also down roughly 69% from its 52-week high. Looking further out, the e-commerce specialist's share price trades off roughly 93% from the lifetime high it reached not long after the company's 2019 initial public offering (IPO).

While the long-term expansion outlook for e-commerce services in Africa is very promising, Jumia's run as a publicly traded company has been marked by uneven performance and concerns about business visibility and outlook. The company's recently reported look at performance across the recently concluded two-month period suggests encouraging momentum on some fronts, but it remains to be seen to what extent the recent momentum can be built upon.

Significant growth for GMV and the overall number of orders placed across the period is a clear bullish indicator. But with 62% of overall orders across the stretch being placed during the company's Black Friday event, it remains to be seen how well the business will sustain momentum outside of promotional periods.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $376,324 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $46,022 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $491,327!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 2, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.