Why Jumia Stock Plunged Today

What happened

Shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) fell 14% on Monday after the African online marketplace announced the departure of its co-chief executive officers.

So what

Jumia said co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec were stepping down today. The company appointed Francis Dufay as acting CEO as it conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

Dufay has served in several senior leadership positions since joining Jumia in 2014. He led the e-commerce platform's Ivory Coast marketplace and, most recently, its operations across all of Africa.

Chief financial officer Antoine Maillet-Mezeray will also be joining Jumia's management board. He will be taking on an expanded role as executive vice president of finance and operations.

Board chairman Jonathan Klein said Jumia would accelerate its efforts to cut costs as it seeks to rein in its operating losses. "As we look ahead to the next chapter of Jumia's journey, we want to bring more focus to the core e-commerce business as part of a more simplified and efficient organization with stronger fundamentals and a clearer path to profitability," Klein said.

Now what

These abrupt leadership changes don't bode well for Jumia's upcoming third-quarter results. The company is slated to release its financial report on Nov. 17.

Jumia's stock price rebounded after its second-quarter earnings release before giving up those gains in recent weeks. Investors were encouraged by the online retail platform's growth metrics, which included a 25% increase in active consumers, a 35% rise in orders, and a 42% jump in revenue. Shareholders were also pleased by Hodara's and Poignonnec's assertions that Jumia's losses had peaked.

However, the company's leadership shakeup suggests Jumia's progress toward achieving profitability is not happening as fast as its board would like.

10 stocks we like better than Jumia Technologies AG-ADR

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Jumia Technologies AG-ADR wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.