Why July Could Be a Big Month for AMD Stock Investors

Key Points

AMD's AI-focused event this month could give the stock a nice boost.

The company may announce big wins for its Helios rack-scale server solutions, while an updated product roadmap could further boost investor confidence in the stock.

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The first half of 2026 has been extremely rewarding for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) investors, as shares of the chipmaker have soared by 131% so far this year.

However, AMD stock's momentum has weakened over the past month, as it has dropped nearly 5% amid the recent sell-off in semiconductor stocks. Fears of a stock market bubble amid the artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled gains clocked by tech stocks have been weighing on investors' minds lately. But it would be wrong to call AI a bubble.

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The adoption of this technology isn't just driving strong growth for hardware and software companies involved in its proliferation, but also leading to productivity gains for those adopting it. That's why it won't be surprising to see AMD stock stepping on the gas once again in July, especially considering that it may announce some big customer wins during the month at its Advancing AI event.

AMD's July event could boost investor confidence

AMD will hold its Advancing AI event on July 22 and 23. The company is expected to unveil new AI-focused platforms, how customers are deploying them, and its product roadmap at this event. It is worth noting that AMD held this event in June last year and previewed its rack-scale server architecture called Helios.

This server platform has been adopted by Meta Platforms, which will begin deploying Helios servers in the second half of 2026. Additionally, AMD management noted on the company's May earnings call that it is seeing strong customer demand for the Helios platform. It said it will share more information about it during the July event.

Assuming AMD manages to attract more customers for Helios, which will go against Nvidia's Vera Rubin chip system, investor confidence in the stock could start improving. It is worth noting that the AMD Helios rack-scale system, powered by the company's MI455X graphics processing unit (GPU), has 432 gigabytes (GB) of high-bandwidth memory (HBM), well above the 288 GB offered by Nvidia's Vera Rubin NVL72 system.

Given that memory is emerging as one of the biggest bottlenecks in AI infrastructure, there is a good chance AMD will indeed win more hyperscaler customers beyond Meta. Meanwhile, in May, Citigroup pointed out that AMD may have added Anthropic to its client list and will announce this new win at the July event.

So, a potential inflow of good news in July could bring AMD out of its rut.

Is it a good time to buy the stock right now?

At 173 times trailing earnings and 73 times forward earnings, there is no doubt that AMD is expensive right now. So, investors looking for a value stock should consider looking elsewhere. However, if you have the risk appetite and are looking to add a fast-growing company to your portfolio, buying AMD may look like an attractive option.

After all, its earnings per share are expected to jump by 77% this year to $7.39. Importantly, AMD is anticipated to sustain its solid growth rate over the next couple of years as well.

Assuming its earnings per share indeed jump to $18.30 in 2028, and it trades at even 40 times earnings (in line with the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite index), its stock price could reach $732. That's a potential 41% jump from current levels. However, don't be surprised if it delivers stronger-than-expected earnings growth, which will allow it to sustain its premium valuation and deliver bigger gains.

Should you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

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Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.