Why JPMorgan's Guidance Disappointed Investors on Friday

Shares of JPMorgan Chase JPM closed Friday’s trading session down 6.2% after reporting fiscal 2021 fourth quarter results.

Earnings came in at $3.33 per share, marking the smallest quarterly beat in almost two years; higher-than-expected expenses resulted in a 14% decline in profit as well. Revenue of $30.35 billion rose 1% and trading revenue dropped 11% due to a slowdown in bond trading desks.

CFO Jeffrey Barnum said on the earnings call that management anticipates “headwinds” like higher expenses and moderating revenue which will cause JPMorgan’s returns to decline from past years. He also added that the bank will likely miss its own 17% return on capital target.

However, rising interest rates and loan growth will benefit JPM and other banks this year, and and net interest income is forecast to hit roughly $50 billion in 2022.

JPM is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank.

