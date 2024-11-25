News & Insights

Markets
JPM

Why JPMorgan Chase is a Top 25 Dividend Giant (JPM)

November 25, 2024 — 07:42 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a whopping $90.27B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.01% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at JPMorgan Chase & Co, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

The annualized dividend paid by JPMorgan Chase & Co is $5/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 10/04/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for JPM, which the report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

JPM+Dividend+History+Chart

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 VLU Historical Stock Prices
 AJX Options Chain
 ETFs Holding CE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
VLU Historical Stock Prices -> AJX Options Chain -> ETFs Holding CE -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.