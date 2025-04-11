Why JPMorgan Chase Rallied Today

Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) rallied 4% on Friday, well above the market's return.

The country's largest bank released its earnings today, which beat analyst expectations. Of course, past results don't matter that much, as investors are focused on the forward outlook in light of the administration's tariffs and potential trade war.

However, management increased its annual outlook for net interest income and also posted strong capital ratios. That might have provided some comfort for investors who bought the stock today after the recent market correction.

JPMorgan remains a safe haven in an uncertain world

In the first quarter, JPMorgan saw net managed revenue rise 8% year over year to $46.0 billion, while adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share, adjusted for one-time costs, was $4.91, about $0.27 higher than expected.

The company also posted a very strong 21% return on tangible equity while bolstering its balance sheet with a 15.4% Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio. Furthermore, management increased the company's 2025 outlook for net interest income to $94.5 billion, up by half a billion from last quarter.

The beats came despite JPMorgan increasing its provisions for loan losses to $3.3 billion, up from just $1.9 billion last year. That's perhaps unsurprising in light of the tariff-related volatility we have seen, which has increased the odds of a recession later this year to about 50% on average, according to the bank.

However, recent market volatility has helped boost trading revenues, which were up a strong 21%, higher than the expected low-double-digit growth. Meanwhile, the investment banking segment saw signs of life on higher debt issuance, with investment bank (IB) fees up 12%. And despite the market sell-off, JPMorgan's wealth management segment brought in another $90 billion in assets in the first quarter.

JPMorgan remains a safe blue chip bank stock with dry powder

Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon made a big point of JPMorgan's rock-solid balance sheet, which could enable the company to weather economic turbulence and perhaps capitalize on opportunities this year. He noted:

We continue to believe it is prudent to maintain excess capital and ample liquidity in this environment -- our CET1 ratio remained very strong at 15.4%, and we have an extraordinary amount of liquidity, with $1.5 trillion of cash and marketable securities... As always, we hope for the best but prepare the Firm for a wide range of scenarios.

JPMorgan's stock still trades at around 12 times earnings, which is fairly cheap. That said, the threat of potential recession or stagflation remains due to the current tariffs and trade wars.

While bank stocks could be susceptible to "economic turbulence," JPMorgan seems like a very safe player that investors can buy or hold with confidence.

