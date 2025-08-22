Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed the most recent trading day at $296.24, moving +1.64% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.52%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.88%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 1.71% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 1.71%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.1%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is projected to report earnings of $4.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $43.91 billion, up 2.95% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $19.5 per share and a revenue of $177.19 billion, indicating changes of -1.27% and -0.21%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.32% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, JPMorgan Chase & Co. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.94. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.27.

We can also see that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.92. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.52 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

