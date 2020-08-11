Why JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup Stocks Rose Today

What happened

Bank stocks climbed on Tuesday, as positive COVID-19 vaccine news boosted investors' hopes for an economic recovery.

By the close of trading, shares of megabanks JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), Citigroup (NYSE: C), and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were up 3.2%, 2.5%, 1.7%, and 1.4%, respectively.

So what

Rising coronavirus case counts in the U.S. and many other areas of the world have sparked concerns that government officials could be forced to slow economic reopening plans. This has weighed on the banking industry, whose profits are generally tied to the health of the economy.

Bank stocks rose on positive coronavirus vaccine developments. Image source: Getty Images.

But on Tuesday, Russia said it registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine. Though U.S. health officials questioned the veracity of Russia's claims regarding the safety and efficacy of its supposed vaccine, investors reacted to the news by selling safe-haven assets, including U.S. Treasury bonds. That, in turn, drove interest rates higher (bond yields move inversely to bond prices).

Banks, which are typically more profitable in rising-rate environments, saw their stock prices climb on the news.

Now what

If Russia's vaccine is confirmed to be effective against COVID-19, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Bank of America (as well as other bank stocks) could certainly rally further in the weeks and months ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Bank of America

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bank of America wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.