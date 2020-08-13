Why JOYY Stock Rose Today

What happened

Shares of JOYY (NASDAQ: YY) have risen today, up by 2% as of 12:45 p.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The stock had gained as much as 12% in morning trading.

So what

Revenue in the second quarter jumped 36% to 5.8 billion yuan ($826.6 million), which resulted in adjusted net income of 493.6 million yuan ($69.9 million), or 5.57 yuan ($0.79) per share. Analysts had been looking for $729.9 million in sales and adjusted earnings per share of $0.72. Global average mobile monthly active users (MAUs) grew 21% to 457.1 million, and total paying users declined modestly by 2.2% to 4.1 million due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image source: Getty Images.

"During the second quarter of 2020, we maintained our focus on empowering our live streaming and short-form video dual-growth engine as we continued to upgrade our platforms, localize our operations, and create joyful experiences for people around the world," CEO David Xueling Li said in a statement. "To help people cope with the difficulties of COVID-19, we leveraged Bigo Live and our extensive global coverage to launch a series of online charity events, including a 24-hour non-stop globe charity concert, to enhance Bigo Live's brand recognition in various markets and fuel the platform's robust operating performance."

Now what

The Chinese social media tech company is in the process of selling 30 million shares of Huya to Tencent for $810 million. Due to a previous sale of Huya shares to Tencent that occurred during Q2, JOYY has now deconsolidated Huya's results as of last quarter.

In terms of guidance, JOYY is forecasting third-quarter revenue of 5.85 billion yuan to 6 billion yuan ($842.3 million to $863.9 million), which excludes the revenue contribution from Huya.

10 stocks we like better than YY

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and YY wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA owns shares of Tencent Holdings. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tencent Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends HUYA Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.