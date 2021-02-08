Why Johnson & Johnson's Vaccine Data Is Actually Great News

When set against efficacy data of the mRNA-based coronavirus vaccines developed by Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), which proved about 95% effective at keeping coronavirus infections at bay, Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) vaccine's results might not have inspired much optimism. The company's adenovirus vector vaccine was shown to be 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 in phase 3 trials.

But once we look deeper, the vaccine data is actually incredibly promising. Not to mention, there are plenty of logistical reasons why a one-dose vaccine could be a big winner. Johnson & Johnson has pledged not to profit off its vaccine during the pandemic, but once the public health crisis subsides, there could still be spoils left for the healthcare giant. Here's why that "66%" is not the red flag you might think it is.

10 stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Morgan McSweeney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.