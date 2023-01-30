Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Slipped by Nearly 4% on Monday

What happened

News of a legal defeat drove Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) share price down on the first trading day of the week. The ruling from a federal appeals court not only went against the company, it produced headlines about one of the worst scandals in its history. As a result, the stock lost 3.7% of its value across the day, which compares unfavorably to the 1.3% decline of the S&P 500 index.

So what

That morning, the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals quashed Johnson & Johnson's strategy of essentially moving around 38,000 individual lawsuits into bankruptcy court. In 2021 the healthcare giant formed a subsidiary, LTL Management, to effect such a move. LTL Management contains its baby powder business.

This tactic has been used successfully in other legal proceedings by name companies. Johnson & Johnson's effort fell well short, however, as the decision against the company by the court was unanimous.

The lawsuits concern mass allegations that its baby powder products caused cancer. Such goods were a long-standing staple in the product lineup of Johnson & Johnson, which for years straddled the line between the healthcare and consumer goods sectors.

Johnson & Johnson continues to maintain that its baby powder is safe. On Monday, an unnamed company spokeswoman told The Wall Street Journal that it intended to contest the ruling. She added that its intention in forming the subsidiary and having it enter bankruptcy was to equitably resolve all current, and potentially future, cancer lawsuits.

Now what

The Nachawati Law Group, a firm representing numerous women who allege they were stricken with ovarian cancer following repeated use of Johnson & Johnson's baby powder products, issued a statement on Monday.

It quoted its founder Majed Nachawati as saying that "Our clients are grateful that the appellate court saw through this cynical attempt by J&J to avoid responsibility."

"We will press forward to ensure that jury trials resume, and these women can have the opportunity for [the] justice they deserve," he added.

10 stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.