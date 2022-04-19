Markets
JNJ

Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

Contributor
Joe Tenebruso The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) rallied 3% on Tuesday, following the release of the healthcare behemoth's first-quarter financial results.

So what

J&J's revenue grew by 5% to $23.4 billion. The gains were driven by a 6.3% rise in the company's pharmaceutical sales and a 5.9% increase in medical device sales. A 1.5% decline in consumer health revenue, which was hurt by global supply chain disruptions, partly offset these gains.

"Our first-quarter results demonstrate strong performance across the enterprise, despite macro-economic headwinds," CEO Joaquin Duato said in a press release.

People are looking at financial charts.

Image source: Getty Images.

All told, J&J's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 3.1% to $2.67. That was above Wall Street's estimates, which had called for adjusted per-share profits of $2.58.

Now what

However, J&J cut its full-year guidance. Management now expects revenue of $94.8 billion to $95.8 billion, down from a prior projection of $95.9 billion to $96.9 billion. It also reduced its adjusted EPS forecast to a range of $10.15 to $10.35, down from $10.40 to $10.60.

Notably, J&J said it would suspend its guidance for COVID-19 vaccine sales due to a global supply surplus. But the company said that it does not earn a profit from these vaccine sales, so the change would not impact its adjusted earnings figures.

J&J's proven ability to consistently generate profits in all manner of market environments prompted it to boost its quarterly cash dividend by 6.6%, to $1.13 per share. "In recognition of our 2021 results, strong financial position, and confidence in the future of Johnson & Johnson, the board of directors has voted to increase the quarterly dividend for the 60th consecutive year," Duato said.

10 stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular